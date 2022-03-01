Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCY. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,035.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

NYSEARCA:PCY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.61. 54,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,830. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24.

