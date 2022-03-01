Versant Capital Management Inc Invests $2.94 Million in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,287,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $109,547,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $89,952,000. Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $83,338,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $51,308,000.

NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $24.97. 2,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,901. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $27.31.

