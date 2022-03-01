Versant Capital Management Inc Makes New $2.94 Million Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 112,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.97. 2,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,901. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85.

