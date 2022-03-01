Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 3,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $46.27. The company had a trading volume of 409,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,233,359. The firm has a market cap of $259.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.