Vertex Energy (VTNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
VTNR stock opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.73. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80.
VTNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
Vertex Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.
