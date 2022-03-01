Vertex Energy (VTNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VTNR stock opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.73. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80.

VTNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 567.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 435,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 108,666 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 492.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 107,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 31,635 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

