Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,651 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Comcast by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,683,000 after buying an additional 29,619 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,767,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.35. The company had a trading volume of 449,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,517,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.82. The stock has a market cap of $210.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

