Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 979.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,047,000 after purchasing an additional 99,126 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in American Express by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 14.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Express by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 11.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded down $10.38 on Tuesday, hitting $184.16. 215,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,440,824. American Express has a 12 month low of $135.13 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

