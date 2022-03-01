Vigilant Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,791. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.03 and its 200 day moving average is $210.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

In other news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,770 shares of company stock worth $8,796,480. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

