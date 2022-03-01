Vigilant Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

TRV traded down $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,094. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $174.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.93.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,865 shares of company stock worth $27,663,184 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

