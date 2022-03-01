Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $340,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,043,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,518.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 115,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $54.79. The stock had a trading volume of 360,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,790,360. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average of $58.57. The stock has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $50.04 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

