Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $621,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after buying an additional 52,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,209,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,868,685,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:MRK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.67. 162,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,483,159. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $193.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.
MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.
Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
