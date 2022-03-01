Vigilant Capital Management LLC Invests $217,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.8% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 23.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SJM. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

NYSE:SJM traded down $6.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.93. 38,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,824. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.43 and a 200 day moving average of $130.17. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $111.59 and a 12 month high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.30.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.