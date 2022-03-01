Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 77 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.90. 22,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,094. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $174.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,865 shares of company stock valued at $27,663,184. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

