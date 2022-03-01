Vigilant Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 647,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

Shares of MCK traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $271.63. 8,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,300. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $169.75 and a 12-month high of $282.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.55.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

McKesson Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.