Vigilant Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 258.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,161 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280,795 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,815,348,000 after purchasing an additional 398,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,524,000 after buying an additional 195,451 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $137.14. 161,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,419,124. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.93.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $57,038,616.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,082,499 shares of company stock valued at $987,780,216 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

