Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 363 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,791. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.03 and its 200 day moving average is $210.39. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,796,480 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

