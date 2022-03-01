Vigilare Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 410.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 48.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.83.

LECO traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.20. 2,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,596. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.14 and its 200 day moving average is $135.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $113.92 and a one year high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Lincoln Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.