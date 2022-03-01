Vigilare Wealth Management Has $276,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.92. The stock had a trading volume of 798,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,008,555. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $100.02 and a 12 month high of $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $292.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.55.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.