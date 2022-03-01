Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,360 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 29.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 75.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

MRNA traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,751,777. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.66. The company has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total transaction of $2,969,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $3,012,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,513 shares of company stock valued at $71,071,961. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Argus lowered their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.36.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

