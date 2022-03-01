Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 2,644 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in General Electric by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 186,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 870,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.17. 172,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,110,144. The company has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. General Electric has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $116.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.00 and a 200 day moving average of $100.37.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.69.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

