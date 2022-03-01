Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.62

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $25.19, with a volume of 1655382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

VIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $21,093,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 479,704 shares of company stock worth $24,276,001. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9,370.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,055,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 485.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 967,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,523,000 after buying an additional 802,652 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,731,000 after buying an additional 483,261 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 500.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 293,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

