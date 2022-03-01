Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.62

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $25.19, with a volume of 1655382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.
VIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.71.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54.
In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $21,093,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 479,704 shares of company stock worth $24,276,001. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9,370.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,055,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 485.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 967,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,523,000 after buying an additional 802,652 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,731,000 after buying an additional 483,261 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 500.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 293,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
