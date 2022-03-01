VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 16,300.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VXIT opened at 0.00 on Tuesday. VirExit Technologies has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.10.

Get VirExit Technologies alerts:

VirExit Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

VirExit Technologies, Inc operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in incubating franchise business concepts designed to affect the individual, community, and local economy in rural and peri-urban areas across the globe. The company was founded by Jonathan Biggs and John Kevin Lowther on September 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VirExit Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirExit Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.