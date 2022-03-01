Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of VORB stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. Virgin Orbit has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $11.28.
VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.
