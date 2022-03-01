Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get Virgin Orbit alerts:

Shares of VORB stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. Virgin Orbit has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Orbit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,475,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,126,000.

Virgin Orbit Company Profile (Get Rating)

VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Orbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Orbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.