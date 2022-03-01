Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.17.

VVNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,710,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,848,000 after purchasing an additional 52,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 311,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 36.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after purchasing an additional 565,600 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,301,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 441,073 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 15.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,916,000 after purchasing an additional 148,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

VVNT traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 17,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,131. Vivint Smart Home has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

