VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at BMO Capital Markets

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.87.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $117.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

