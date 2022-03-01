Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Down 92.7% in February

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the January 31st total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of VDMCY stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13. Vodacom Group has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $10.28.
Vodacom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vodacom Group (VDMCY)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.