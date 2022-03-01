Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Down 92.7% in February

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the January 31st total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of VDMCY stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13. Vodacom Group has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $10.28.

Vodacom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.

