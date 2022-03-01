Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 28,606 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 797.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,606 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Matson worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MATX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its holdings in Matson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 80,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MATX opened at $110.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $112.33.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 5.55%.

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $85,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $34,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,274 shares of company stock worth $3,278,912 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

