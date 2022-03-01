Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 2,891 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of ManTech International worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ManTech International by 36.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 23,830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ManTech International in the third quarter worth about $920,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in ManTech International by 61.8% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ManTech International by 87.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ManTech International by 24.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,558,000 after buying an additional 39,908 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Shares of MANT opened at $83.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.22. ManTech International Co. has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $92.00.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.51%.

MANT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

ManTech International Profile (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.