Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,043 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Encore Capital Group worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECPG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

ECPG opened at $65.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.94. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ECPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities upped their price target on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In other Encore Capital Group news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,699 shares of company stock worth $5,155,097 in the last ninety days. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

