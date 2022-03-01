Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 143.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $17,094,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $102,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HII opened at $204.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.85. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.99. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.50 and a 52-week high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries (Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

