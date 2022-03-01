Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $2.72 Million in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 92,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cerevel Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 74,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,215 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CERE opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 2.88. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10.
Cerevel Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.