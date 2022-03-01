Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $2.72 Million in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 92,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cerevel Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 74,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,215 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CERE shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

NASDAQ:CERE opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 2.88. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10.

Cerevel Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

