Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 21,710 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,829,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,870,000 after acquiring an additional 715,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,577,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,368,000 after acquiring an additional 595,399 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 114.5% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,083,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,591,000 after acquiring an additional 578,245 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 1,217.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 540,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 130.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 626,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 354,464 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMBI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Midwest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

