Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 113,368 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,368 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of Personalis worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSNL. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Personalis by 128.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Personalis in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Personalis by 41.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Personalis by 1,014.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Personalis in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSNL opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $470.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04. Personalis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative net margin of 76.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $54,057.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 35,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $416,227.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,060 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,035 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Personalis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

