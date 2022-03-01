Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $74.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $81.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VOYA. Evercore ISI raised shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.
VOYA opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.59. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.45.
In related news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,434. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,245,000 after purchasing an additional 30,469 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $804,624,000 after acquiring an additional 505,986 shares during the period.
Voya Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.
