Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $74.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $81.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VOYA. Evercore ISI raised shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.59. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,434. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,245,000 after purchasing an additional 30,469 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $804,624,000 after acquiring an additional 505,986 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.