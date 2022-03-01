Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 17,533 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TELL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tellurian news, Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tellurian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 2.37.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

