Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Chuy’s worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Chuy’s by 100,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $645.55 million, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

