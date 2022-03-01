Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 663 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Xerox during the second quarter worth $72,811,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 153.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,798,000 after purchasing an additional 896,763 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 316.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,169,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 888,651 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 4,616.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 687,376 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

XRX stock opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.09%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

