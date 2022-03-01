Voya Investment Management LLC Has $572,000 Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in TriMas by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRS stock opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.36. TriMas Co. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $38.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. TriMas’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

