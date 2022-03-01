Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,357 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

EFSC opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.44. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Peter Hui sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $190,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

