Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 161 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.16 and a 52-week high of $92.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.20. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

