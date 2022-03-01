Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 7,930 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 258,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,437,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

IWB stock opened at $242.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.47. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $210.50 and a one year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

