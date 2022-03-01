Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Truist Financial

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Vroom from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vroom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.73.

Vroom stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. Vroom has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $934.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.73 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vroom will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,257,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 33.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 18.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 343.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 77,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the third quarter worth $898,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

