Vulcan Forged PYR Price Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.08 or 0.00025635 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $264.68 million and $44.23 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

