W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,752 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of W. P. Carey worth $13,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $83.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.055 per share. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 171.54%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

