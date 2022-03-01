Walter Thomas Segsworth Sells 100,000 Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) Stock

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) Director Walter Thomas Segsworth sold 100,000 shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,765 shares in the company, valued at C$704,382.75.

SBB opened at C$1.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$559.91 million and a PE ratio of -71.05. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.23 and a 1 year high of C$2.34.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 price target on the stock. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.80 to C$3.40 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

