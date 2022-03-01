Warburg Research Analysts Give ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) a €18.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €18.50 ($20.79) target price on ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Shares of ADV opened at €15.00 ($16.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.83 million and a P/E ratio of 14.09. ADVA Optical Networking has a 52 week low of €8.63 ($9.70) and a 52 week high of €15.68 ($17.62).
ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.