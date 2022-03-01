Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.34

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.34 and last traded at $33.29, with a volume of 2981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.87%.

In related news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

