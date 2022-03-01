Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 205,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,437,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,272,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,242,000 after acquiring an additional 41,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 133,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.24. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

