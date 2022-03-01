Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,683 shares during the period. iShares Global Financials ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $10,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,128.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,492 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,937,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,981,000 after buying an additional 34,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 591.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,988,000 after buying an additional 1,631,190 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,284,000 after buying an additional 67,922 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 759,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,577,000 after buying an additional 17,799 shares during the period.

Shares of IXG stock opened at $78.80 on Tuesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $86.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.00 and its 200 day moving average is $80.98.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

