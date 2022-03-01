Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.52 and its 200-day moving average is $78.46.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

